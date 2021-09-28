Adams Central Community Schools went into Secure Lockdown Tuesday morning

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central Community Schools went into a Secure Lockdown Tuesday morning while police looked for a person of interest within the community.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Joel Mahaffey said that the lockdown lasted roughly 20 minutes. Parents and the community were notified once the lockdown was lifted.

“The notification was sent following the completion of the Secured Lockdown to prevent the possibility of the communication interfering with the efforts of law enforcement to make contact with the individual in question,” Mahaffey said.

When a Secure Lockdown is called, Mahaffey said school officials and the School Resource Officer take precautionary actions to ensure exterior doors are locked and secured while staff and students continue their normal activities.

“Also, in any situation regarding school security, including lockdowns, school administration remains close communication with local and county law enforcement agencies and individuals to ensure our students and staff are always safe and protected,” Mahaffey said.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Central Office at 260-692-6193.