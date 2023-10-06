FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At a local ceremony Friday, a British actress advocated for caregiving support services and shared the personal impact caregiving has had on her own family.

Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana, Inc. held its annual awards ceremony at Parkview Mirro Center to celebrate nearly 50 years of serving the community. WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley emceed the event and talked with actress Jane Seymour, who was the featured speaker.

Seymour was the executive producer of the 2014 documentary “I’ll Be Me” about singer Glen Campbell’s farewell tour in the midst of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. On a personal level, Seymour shared that her aunt died before receiving any caregiving help, and she also had two uncles with Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is the elephant in the room,” Seymour said. “If you are a caregiver, you can’t do it all on your own.”