Activities with Fort Wayne Parks and Rec are back with full spring and summer schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said it is looking forward to a full schedule of spring and summer activities and events in the city’s parks and facilities.

City pools and day camps are scheduled to be in operation, with appropriate safety precautions in place as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The department said other programs and events will also be adjusted to maintain all necessary safety protocols, including social distancing, masking, and also offering virtual options when possible.

“Camps are open for registration now, and all other summer activities will be available for registration when the summer Fun Times brochure is published in early May,” Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said.

In addition to the programs and facilities returning to operation in 2021, the City of Fort Wayne has slated $3 million of public funding to be invested in Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The projects scheduled to begin or already underway in 2021 include:

ADA Improvements at several parks including Foster, Kreager, Lafayette, Lakeside, Bob Arnold Northside, and Weisser Parks

Roosevelt Boardwalk Repair

Shoaff Golf Storage Building

Resurfacing (Roads\Parking Lots\Tennis Courts\Basketball Courts)

Lighting Improvements: Lakeside, Lions, Swinney & Jennings Center

Botanical Conservatory Glass Replacement

Weisser Playground Replacement

Community Center & Cooper Center Roof Replacements

Kettler Pavilion Interior and Exterior Improvements

Swinney Park – Mechanic Street Bridge Engineering Design

“I want to thank Mayor Henry, Fort Wayne City Council, the Board of Park Commissioners and our many private donors as we look forward to another successful year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “I also want to personally thank our fantastic Parks and Recreation team which has worked hard to bring our community a full spring and summer of safe and fun activities. We can’t wait to see everyone in our parks and facilities this year.”

For more information about 2021 programs and activities, visit FortWayneParks.org.