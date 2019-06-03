Activists rally for reproductive, abortion rights

Reproductive health advocates will be rallied Monday on the Allen County Courthouse Green to speak out on what they call a “push at the state level to eliminate abortion access for millions.”

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky co-hosted the event, saying they would “show solidarity with those soon to be affected by stricter abortion laws, as well as a means to make our voices known once those harsher restrictions likely hit us too.”

Nine U.S. states have passed restrictive abortion laws this year and Allen County’s reproductive rights activists fear Indiana could be next.

“I felt angry as a physician that my autonomy was being encroached upon and then as a person living with a uterus I felt angry and scared for myself,” said Dr. Alison Case, a Fort Wayne family doctor who spoke at the rally. “It frightens me that the government could make decisions about my body.”

Organizers explained that Louisiana passing a heartbeat bill last week, making it illegal to abort a fetus once a heartbeat is detected, and the threat of Missouri losing its last abortion provider, inspired them to plan the rally.

They also cited the U.S. Supreme Court upholding a portion of Indiana’s HEA 1337 as another inspiration. It requires the burial or cremation of fetal remains rather than treating them as medical waste. They called the legislation “then-Governor Mike Pence’s signature legislation” meant to shame and stigmatize pregnant people.

Monday’s Ralliers were able to sign petitions, learn digital actions, and sign up to be notified of future opportunities to take action.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky’s Jessica Bunch said they’re feeling the urgency as more states pass restrictive abortion laws. She fears that eventually the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide could be overturned

“All of these states having all their bans at one time, it’s not a coincidence,” she said. “It’s a direct attack to overturn Roe with President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh on the supreme court. Politicians are feeling emboldened and could get these laws passed and overturn Roe. The news is changing so sudden.

About 50 people attended the rally.