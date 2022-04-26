FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Community activists were seen at a demonstration on Tuesday evening protesting against the appearance of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Allen County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.

The group of 20 demonstrators was seen at the intersection of South Harrison St. and West Jefferson Blvd. holding up signs with the phrase “Pompeo Praises Putin” written on them and pictures of Pompeo shaking hands with the Russian leader.

The activists were protesting against Pompeo’s praise of Putin during an interview with Fox News where he called Putin a man with lots of gifts, a very talented statesman, and someone who “knows how to use power, we should respect that.” These remarks were made a month before Putin invaded Ukraine.