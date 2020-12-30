Active police investigation on northwest side, residents asked to shelter in place

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is an active police investigation at an apartment on the northwest side of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Point West Drive just before 8 p.m., according to officers at the scene.

Officers told WANE 15 that there is a man armed with a gun and is barricaded inside an apartment at the West Wing apartment complex. Police negotiators are working to get him out of the building.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time, the police department said. Those in the area are asked to shelter in place.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.