FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group of people with disabilities who meet regularly to complete task through the Volunteer Center collaborated with Active Day Adult Day Center Wednesday.

Together, the two organizations are assembling handmade goods to be sold at a holiday show on Saturday, November 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Alzheimer’s is one of many chronic conditions for which individuals seek therapeutic activities and supervision as provided by Active Day Adult Day Center.