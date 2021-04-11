ACRES Land Trust acquires 38 acres along Little Elkhart River

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Nearly 40 acres in northern Indiana that includes wooded wetlands that are home to wildlife and native plants have been acquired by a land trust for protection as a nature preserve.

The nonprofit ACRES Land Trust acquired the 38 acres along the Little Elkhart River near Middlebury thanks to a donation from Karen Wesdorp.

Her father was vice president of Krider Nurseries, which was once the nation’s largest mail-order nursery business.

After it closed in 1990, she purchased the land to protect it from development.

The Elkhart Truth reports the site, now the Wesdorp Nature Preserve, includes forested wetland with habitat for wildlife and native plants.