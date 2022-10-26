FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will be hosting three local paranormal investigators for an afternoon of “creepy tales” this Saturday.

The Three Rivers Investigative Paranormal Society (T.R.I.P.S.), Olde World Paranormal Society and Ghost Hunters Society of Fort Wayne will make up the three members of the panel.

“It’s ‘Stranger Things’ meets ‘Tales from the Crypt,'” said librarian Meg Bell. “This spooky time of year is the perfect occasion to learn more about northeast Indiana’s paranormal investigatory community, as well as some of our local ghost stories.”

Each group will have 30 minutes to talk and share photos from their ghost hunts.

The “Paranormal Panel” is part of the ACPL’s Ominous October, which has consisted of multiple paranormal events.

The event will be held Oct. 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the main branch’s theater.

The event is free and open to the public, and pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.

T.R.I.P.S. is a member of the TAPS family, which is a sub-group of The Atlantic Paranormal Society that was founded by Jason Hawes from the “Ghost Hunters” television show.