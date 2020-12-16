ACPL narrows leader search to four candidates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library sent this release to WANE 15.

The Board of Trustees for the Allen County Public Library has announced that four finalists have been identified for the role of Executive Director. The position, formerly held by Greta Southard, has been vacant since August 2020.

The four finalists have completed interviews with members of the search committee. On Wednesday, December 16, ACPL managers and department heads will have the opportunity to participate in conversations with the candidates. During the week of December 21, the Library’s Board of Trustees will conduct final interviews with each of the four applicants. At that point, a decision will be made regarding next steps.

Allen County Public Library (IN) Executive Director Finalists Bios:

Susan Baier

Susan Baier is the director of the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, Kentucky. Susan is committed to making library service equitable and inclusive and was thrilled that after a two-year conversation the MCPL Board agreed to go fine free in April 2020. Under her leadership, the Library has fostered strategic partnerships that support community initiatives surrounding workforce and economic development, STEM education, and health and wellness. Susan is active in several professional and civic organizations. She is chair of the Kentucky Library Association’s Advocacy committee. She is the Public Image Chair and a member of the Board of the Directors for the Rotary Club of Paducah. She serves on the board of Sprocket, a non-profit innovation lab that empowers community education and growth for the digital economy. She is a member of the Paducah chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and volunteers for the local food insecurity nonprofit Project Pomona. Before moving to Paducah, Susan served as Library Administrator for the Los Angeles County Public Library and oversaw operations at 19 community libraries. Among her proudest moments at LA County was conceptualizing and writing a $75,000 award winning grant to bring a DJ lab to the Compton Library. “Compton Turns the Tables” lives on, with the DJ lab traveling to multiple County libraries and its graduates performing at community events. She received her MLS at the University of Kentucky and is a graduate of the American Library Association’s Certified Public Library Administrator program.

Ann Hammond

Ann Hammond grew up in a military family. Each time they moved, her mom looked for three things: a school, a church,

and a library. No matter where they lived, those were the necessities for their family. As a child, Ann declared that she

would be both a fashion designer and a veterinarian. Instead, Ann’s career path included botany instructor, Navy officer, stay-at-home mom, agronomy researcher, and forensic DNA scientist before finding her true calling as a librarian. Ann has worked in academic and special libraries, and a variety of positions in public libraries. Her leadership roles included Deputy Director of Alameda County (CA) Library, Executive Director of Lexington (KY) Public Library, and she is currently the Executive Director of Sonoma County (CA) Library. While different in many ways, each of these experiences has reinforced her belief that meaningful change cannot be a top-down process. It requires the involvement of library staff, support groups, and local stakeholders to craft a vision that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of the community. Her approach is one of inclusivity and innovation; of looking toward the desired community outcome and finding ways to work together to achieve it. Ann looks forward to

bringing her skills in communication, team building, project management, fundraising, and leadership to the position of Executive Director for Allen County Public Library. She received her MLS from The Catholic University of America (Washington, D.C.).

Bob Pasicznyuk

Bob Pasicznyuk has served as the Executive Director of Douglas County Libraries (DCL – an independent library district in the Denver metropolitan area of Colorado serving a community of 360,000) since 2014. DCL has a long-recognized reputation for library innovation. Its seven branches are among the busiest in the nation. In the past four years, DCL has supported contemporary practice and outcomes through investment in library redesign – three new branches and significant renovations of others. Along the way, DCL has received regional awards for library design and excellence in customer service. DCL is one of the Denver Business Journal’s top ten pick for Arts and Cultural attractions. Prior to joining DCL, Bob

served as Director of the Cedar Rapids Public Library in a time of rebuilding after the community lost its library in what has been called The Midwest Katrina. The library surfed the waves of rapid change resulting in a new central library platform and branch. Before Cedar Rapids, Bob made contributions in library technology as Chief Technology Officer at both Pikes Peak Library District in Colorado Springs and Assistant Director at Douglas County Libraries. Bob holds master’s degrees from both Missouri State University and the University of North Texas. He is past chair of the Public Library Association Technology Committee. He is chair of the Douglas and Elbert County Help and Hope Center. Bob is a member of the Castle Rock, Colorado Downtown Design Review Board.

Kristin Shelley

Since January 2011, Kristin Shelley has been the Director of the East Lansing Public Library (ELPL). She has worked to get to know the East Lansing community and to share ELPL’s story. Projects include implementing self-checkout; selfpickup holds; a Maker Studio with nine 3D printers; the Library on the Go van; 24/7 outside lockers; started an annual fundraiser—Books, Bits and Bids; and ran a successful levy campaign. Michigan State University gave the library the Across the Community Award in 2013. In 2015, the Library secured a $1.5 million donation for renovations to the interior of the library. The Library was awarded, by the City of East Lansing, the Outstanding Team Award in 2016. In 2017, ELPL was awarded the State Librarian’s Excellence Award, by the Library of Michigan. Kristin is a member of the East Lansing Rotary Club Board, Past-President of the Michigan Library Association (MLA) Board of Directors, a member of the MLA Legislative Committee, a member of the Library of Michigan Board, a member of the Mid-Michigan Martin Luther King, Jr Commission, a member of the City of East Lansing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and is an active member of the One Book, One Community Committee. Prior to ELPL, Kristin worked at the Worthington Libraries (OH) as Deputy Director. Prior to working at Worthington Libraries, Kristin was a librarian/Assistant Manager in the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) system from January 1989 through October 2007. Kristin received her MLIS from Indiana University (Bloomington).