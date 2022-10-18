FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To commemorate National Friends of Libraries Week, which runs from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, two groups came together to launch a new website for the Allen County Public Library (ACPL).

The ACPL Foundation and the Friends of the ACPL groups announced the launch of SupportACPL.org, which makes it easier for the community to support the library through donations of “time, talent and treasure.”

The website features descriptions of each group’s current projects, goals, donation information and membership information.

“As we embark on future membership and donor drives, it is imperative that we have the structures in place to meet our supporters where they are,” said Friends of the ACPL President Michael Horton.

The website was developed with the assistance of local web development team Digital Wolf.

The ACPL has 14 locations across Allen County, with 10 located in Fort Wayne and the other four being located in Grabill, Monroeville, New Haven and Woodburn.