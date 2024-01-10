FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library recently launched a new podcast, “Pages & Voices.” This podcast will take listeners on a journey through the literacy landscape of the community.

The ACPL believes in the power of literature to connect people and communities.

In each episode, the ACPL will dive deep and uncover the stories behind the stories. “Pages & Voices” is more than just a podcast, it’s a celebration of the talent that is in the community of Allen County. The “Pages & Voices” podcast will be a platform for local authors to share their stories with a wider audience.

The ACPL says whether you are a book lover, an aspiring writer, or simply someone with a passion for the power of storytelling, the “Pages & Voices” podcast is for you.

To volunteer to be featured on the “Pages & Voices” podcast, visit this website.