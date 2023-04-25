FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will welcome authors and podcast hosts Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers for a visit on Wednesday.

Holland and Silvers are the co-hosts for the Pantsuit Politics podcast, which has been featured in the New York Times, the Atlantic and named by Apple Podcasts as one of the best podcast shows of 2021.

They have also collaborated as authors for the following books:

I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening): A Guide to Grace-Filled Political Conversation

Now What? How to Move Forward When We’re Divided (About Basically Everything)

Both Holland and Silvers have spoken with several universities, businesses and civic organizations to improve political dialogue.

The presentation is located at 900 Library Plaza and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Main Library Theater. The event will be sponsored by the Friends of the Allen County Public Library, a non-profit, membership organization with a common concern for the library’s expansion and participation in community life.

To learn more about the event, visit the Allen County Public Library’s event page on their website.