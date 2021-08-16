ACPL Georgetown branch hosting USPS job fair Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is recruiting for various roles around Fort Wayne during a job fair on Saturday.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library’s Georgetown branch. Openings are available for these positions:

  • City carrier assistant ($18.51 per hour)
  • Rural carrier associate ($19.06 per hour)
  • Assistant rural carrier ($19.06 per hour)
  • Postal support employee ($18.69 per hour)
  • Mailhandler assistant ($16.87 per hour)
  • Tractor trailer operator ($23.74 per hour)
  • Automotive technician ($47,471 salary)

Attendees must be 18 or older. To learn more about each position and apply, visit the USPS website.

