ACPL Genealogy Center needs help collecting stories of COVID-19 “Helpers”

Fairfield Elementary teachers and staff set off on a car parade through their south Fort Wayne neighborhood on Wednesday. The goal? To remind students and families how much they are missed. (WANE 15 photojournalist Jeremy Magers)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is asking the public to help them share stories of “helpers” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to discover and share the good deeds that continue to come from this pandemic. Many of us remember Mr. Rogers telling us that in times of disaster, we should “look for the helpers.” Those helpers can be doing any good deed, small or large. The Genealogy Center wants to collect and preserve those stories for future generations,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement for the Allen County Public Library.

The Genealogy Center at the ACPL is asking community members to send images of someone doing something kind (with their permission) and writing or recordings of a good deed (audio or video).

Examples of what to share:

Parade of teachers through their students’neighborhood

Thank you notes in front of hospitals

Children helping at home

People delivering food to shut-ins

Restaurants turning into take out locations overnight

Virtual conversations with family

A recording of how someone helped you

The risks our medical staff are taking

Writing about sewing masks

Teaching a family member to make bread

“It is important to share these stories because we are living through a historic event that will be studies for years, decades, and centuries to come. We need to document this history. We have chosen to ask for examples of people doing good or pulling

together in this time of need. We can then look at the encouraging things that have come out of this terrible period,” said Smith

To share stories with The Genealogy Center at the ACPL: