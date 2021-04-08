ACPL celebrates National Library Week with Spirit Days, yard signs, contests and more

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is celebrating National Library Week (NLW) April 4-10 with Spirit Days and “We Love Our Library” yard signs.

First held in 1958, NLW is sponsored by the American Library Association and is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support, the press release said.

ACPL said it was not able to mark the occasion in 2020, as library locations were closed to the staff and community due to COVID-19. This year the library will participate by offering Spirit Days, giveaways and a yard sign campaign.

“We want to see all of our community display these signs in their yard and show their library love,” said Executive Director of the ACPL Susan Baier.

Remaining Spirit Day include:

Thursday – Throwback Thursday

Friday – Fancy Friday

Saturday – Harry Potter Day

The library said free tote bags with be available at ACPL locations while supplies last.

In addition, the library said it is running a bookmark contest. Entries must be submitted on the official entry form for this year’s contest. Forms are available at all ACPL locations and are available to download online. The winning design will be used as an actual ACPL bookmark. All entries are due by Saturday.

For more information call 260-421-1200 or visit the library’s website.