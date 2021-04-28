ACPL cancels ‘Rock the Plaza’ concert series for second straight year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library announced Wednesday they are cancelling this summer’s “Rock the Plaza” concert series.

According to an official statement, the ACPL cancelled Rock the Plaza because health and safety precautions, such as masks, social distancing and smaller crowds, would have been difficult to enforce during the concert series.

This is the second straight year that the concert series has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Rock the Plaza draws hundreds of music fans to the main library plaza every Saturday during the summer and has been a popular community event for more than 10 years.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have prioritized the health of library staff and community members” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement. “While canceling Rock the Plaza is disappointing for everyone involved, we know it is the right thing to do.”

