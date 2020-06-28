ACPL cancels Rock the Plaza concert series due to pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library has decided to cancel their summer concert series for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library typically holds the free concert series every Saturday evening between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In a press release, ACPL said they had hoped they would be able to put on part of the season’s concerts but chose to cancel as more COVID-19 cases come in and other large events cancel and postpone.

“As we make plans to reopen our library locations to the public, our main priority is to provide a safe, healthy environment for library users and staff. It would be inappropriate not to extend that to the library’s concert series as well,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement.

The library still hopes to offer the series in a virtual format. They hope to offer streamed music sets from the acts that were set to perform online through the RTP Studio Sessions. More details will follow on the ACPL website.