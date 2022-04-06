FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Board of Trustees of the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will meet in a special session on Thursday, April 7 at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the master plan for their facilities.

The Board of Trustees announced that the upgrades and changes to the library include changes to the children, teens and adult spaces. There will also be updates for the meeting and collaboration spaces, technology spaces and outdoor spaces.

The meeting will take place at their main branch at 900 Library Plaza. A livestream of the meeting will be aired on the ACPL’s YouTube channel.

Representatives from Bostwick Design Partnership will attend the meeting to present the Facilities Master Plan to the Trustees.

The Facilities Master Plan is in response to growing populations, the current condition of the library branches and the funding available for both now and in the future.

View a copy of the 32-page Facilities Master Plan here.

Public comment may be submitted in advance of the meeting to the Library Board of Trustees at Trustees@acpl.info.