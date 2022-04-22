FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Board of Board of Trustees of the Allen County Public Library met on Thursday to discuss the proposed cost of the library’s transformation project.

The total cost of the plan could now reach up to $125 million.

The upgrade and changes to the library include changes to the children, teens, and adult spaces. There will also be updates for the meeting and collaboration spaces, technology spaces, and outdoor spaces.

However, the library will contribute $26.5 million toward the total cost of the plan. The library could then seek to authorize another $98 million in bonds.

“Bonds issued by the library would be repaid through property taxes. The good news is that Allen County has a strong, growing, vibrant tax base,” said Todd Samuelson, presenting on behalf of Baker Tilly.

The average monthly impact on homeowners would be $1.90 per month.

“It’s important to note that the library is covering 21% of the cost of this project. If you’re thinking of buying a home, you’re typically asked to bring 20% to the table. That is essentially what we are doing. That is not typical in public building projects, and we should celebrate the good stewardship that has made this possible,” said Kent Castleman, ACPL Trustee.