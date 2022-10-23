FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can take a tour of the newly renovated ACME by Full Circle during an event Sunday afternoon ahead of the restaurant’s official opening.

A staple of Fort Wayne found on East State Boulevard, it was known for years as ACME Bar and Grill before the nostalgic spot closed in 2021.

Now, it’s been transformed into ACME by Full Circle. Before taking over ACME, Full Circle had been serving barbeque and other dishes at 2Toms Brewing Company.

The restaurant posted on Facebook they have a food truck outside ACME on Sunday, and they’re dishing out meals as well as tours of the new space from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees can order from the food truck and take their meal inside the renovated brick-and-mortar for a look around the restaurant.

The restaurant said they plan to open later this year.