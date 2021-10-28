ACLU and Fort Wayne settle lawsuit on George Floyd protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana have announced a settlement to the original lawsuit stemming from the way police responded to local protests over Minneapolis police brutality of George Floyd in May of 2020.

Protesters believe the city was unreasonable in its use of tear gas without sufficient warning which prevented protesters from leaving and prevented peaceful protesters from gathering. The group of 13 individuals claimed their First and Fourth Amendment rights were violated and asked the court to prohibit the city from taking any future actions designed to stop protests, such as tear gas or rubber bullets. They also sought monetary damages.

The city denied any wrongdoing and said the use of force by Fort Wayne Police officers was reasonable.

The city faces other separate lawsuits as well, which were not included in this settlement.

While the two parties continue to have disagreements about certain legal standards that apply to actions made by the City of Fort Wayne, they agree that this settlement does not mean the city, police or individual officers admit to any wrongdoing.

Thursday’s joint release also included eight points of agreement derived by a “neutral mediator”:

People have the right to engage in non-violent protests in parks, sidewalks and streets that have been closed to traffic.

When non-violent protests enter streets unlawfully, FWPD will take reasonable measures to close streets and/or divert traffic.

FWPD will use force that is objectively reasonable and continue to make reasonable efforts to deescalate any potentially unlawful situation.

Unlawful activities by protesters may require FWPD to declare an unlawful assembly or make dispersal orders. Police will make reasonable attempts to tell people routes to leave the area.

In the absence of an unlawful assembly declaration, people not involved in unlawful activity will not be ordered to disperse.

FWPD acknowledges use of any chemical agent is a use of force and its use must be reasonable.

Prior to deploying crowd-control chemical agents, FWPD will take reasonable measure to announce its intention through a variety of methods to allow protesters to comply.

Consistent with existing practices, FWPD will not fire impact munitions indiscriminately into crowds or use direct fired munitions against non-violent protesters.

This is a developing story. WANE 15 will have updates online and on air.