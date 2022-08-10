AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Auburn is known as the “Home of the Classics” for its rich automotive history, but it loves a good bicycle, too.

The new Classic Bicycles Auburn show will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum.

The show will showcase vintage bicycles, and will include a bike sale, vendors, and a swap meet. Vintage and custom racing bikes, touring bikes, antique bikes, and early vintage mountain bikes will be featured, and local bicycle builders will display their bikes.

“Many bike enthusiasts also have a passion for vintage automobiles,” said Mike Kone, lead organizer of the new bicycle show. “We think showcasing these lovely machines at the gorgeous Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum will create a perfect outing for anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship and engineering.”

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Show admission includes entry to the museum.

