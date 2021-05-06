ACD joins Blue Star Museums to offer free admission to military personnel and their families

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum (ACD) announced it will join museums across the nation in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.

Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and participating museums nationwide. The 2021 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, May 15, and end on Labor Day, Sept. 6.

“Like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We are grateful to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for their leadership in strengthening community through their participation in the Blue Star Museums program this summer.”

Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science and history museums as well as zoos, gardens, lighthouses and more in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum, ACD said.

Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations register to be a Blue Star Museum.