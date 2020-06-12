ACD Festival 2020 plans to drive ahead this Labor Day

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — “At this time” the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is a go this Labor Day.

Unlike a number of area festivals which have canceled or rescheduled, the ACD Festival will stick to its plan with modifications for public health.

“The 2020 ACD Festival may be different in some respects this year as we remain mindful of the current climate, but will remain the quality classic car celebration and family-friendly event that attendees have enjoyed for 64 years”, said Mike Boswell, ACD Festival Board President.

The Festival board plans to monitor the Covid-19 restrictions placed by the city of Auburn and the state of Indiana.

The cruise-in is scheduled for Sept. 4. The Parade of Classics is on Sept. 5. Concerts will be held both evenings.

More information is available at www.acdfestival.org

“As always we remain committed to our mission of “celebrating and promoting automobile heritage”, while continuing to keep the health and safety of all of those involved in the Festival, our community and all who attend, at the forefront of our decision making”, said Leslie Peel, ACD Festival Executive Director.