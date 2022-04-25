FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An elderly woman accused of killing her husband in their southwest side home last year is eligible to be released from Allen County Jail with electronic monitoring if she is able to bail.

Allen County Police warrants officers arrested 74-year-old Susan A. Behny a day after local prosecutors charged her last week with one count of murder in connection to the death of her husband, Kenneth Behny.

Susan Behny is being held in jail on that murder count and one count of using a firearm to commit an offense on a $50,000 bond.

Susan Behny

If she is able to post bail, Behny is to be released to Allen County Community Corrections to be supervised in the home detention and electronic monitoring program, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Unlike most people in the program, she will not be expected to maintain employment or be enrolled in school, participate in community service or clinical screenings, court records said.

An Allen County Jail official said records show Behny was still in the facility as of Monday.

Police were called to the Behny residence at 3633 Turf Lane on Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m. after Susan Behny reported that she thought her husband had been murdered.

Police found her husband “with a very large and apparent gunshot wound to the head indicative of a large caliber gunshot,” court documents said.

An autopsy revealed that metal birdshot-style pellets were visible in an X-ray of Kenneth’s head. The pellets were retrieved and turned over to law enforcement, court documents said.

Susan Behny explained that she and her husband slept in separate beds and that he’d gone to bed around 6 p.m. the night before the discovery. Around 4 a.m. she saw there were no lights on and thought that was unusual because normally her husband got up at that time and drank coffee.

Several hours later, Behny got up at 11 a.m., looked down the hallway and saw his feet in bed and figured he’d dozed off.

She apparently didn’t see a large gunshot wound to his head, court documents said.

Then she went to fall asleep in front of the television until 1 p.m. She walked into Kenneth’s bedroom to wake him up because he had an appointment and that’s when she noticed blood on his face and blood spatter on the wall “and knew he had been murdered,” she said in court documents.

When a Fort Wayne Police detective asked Behny why her husband might have been murdered, she told him she knew it wasn’t just a bloody nose and that she noticed the couch had been pulled away from the sliding glass door and the stick used to block the opening had been put in an upright position.

But Fort Wayne officers arrived to find the rear sliding door closed along with the screen door and the rug pulled away before the couch was moved. Investigators believed the scene was staged and not consistent with forced entry or home invasions, court documents said.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged Behny in the killing April 19, and she was arrested a day later.

The house on Turf Lane is now rented out to other people who live there.