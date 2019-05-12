Acclaimed Troupe of Ugandan Orphans Travel to Fort Wayne

On U.S. Tour, Presenting Inspiring Production – We Will Go. This dynamic Watoto Children’s Choir have performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in the UK, the United Nations, and is featured on Chris Tomlin’s album, “Hello, Love.”

The choir of 17 orphans from Uganda will continue its six-month U.S. tour in the Indiana and Ohio area from May 12 through May 15, 2019 featuring a brand new concert, We Will Go!

Since 1994, Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled the world, shining a light on the plight of Africa’s orphaned children. Each year, the choirs advocate for millions of African children currently orphaned by AIDS, poverty, and war. The experience of travelling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their worldview. The choirs are part of the leadership training program of Watoto Child Care Ministries, which currently cares for more than 3,000 children living in family settings rather than an institution.

Along with energetic singing and dancing, the children will share inspiring stories of how their lives have been changed and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. The show is an expression of joy from children who have been rescued after losing one or both parents to live in one of three Watoto villages. Their stories are journeys from despair to hope and from fear to faith.

“I am excited to be a part of We Will Go,” said Esther Kahangi, who was abandoned at a hospital and rescued by Watoto as a premature baby and spent her first weeks in critical care. “I know that I am a wonder because I am chosen by God as His child.”

“What an extraordinary experience it is to see the Watoto Children’s Choir,” said Brian Houston, Senior Pastor of Hillsong Church. “It lights up the place to see these beautiful kids, and when you hear their stories and learn about where they have come from, you can’t help but think of all God has done.”

The upcoming schedule of the Watoto Children’s Choir in the Indiana and Ohio area includes the following performances: