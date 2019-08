ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Saturday night crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Dispatchers say the accident happened near mile marker 21 on I-469 northbound. That’s near the U.S. 24 interchange, near New Haven.

The accident caused a portion of I-469 to close for nearly 5 hours. The road reopened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.

No other details have been made available. Check back for updates throughout the day.