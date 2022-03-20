FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) 2 men are facing life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a utility pole in the area of Washington Blvd and Coliseum Blvd. The accident happened at around 2:30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say that the car was traveling Southbound on Coliseum Blvd attempting to exit onto the westbound ramp for Washington Blvd as the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

Upon impact, the car caught on fire with the two people still inside. Witnesses pulled the two victims away from the car to safety.

Investigators also say that speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash, and they are unsure if alcohol could have also contributed.

The exit ramp for Westbound traffic is closed to traffic until investigators process the scene. The exit ramp should be reopened within the next few hours.