Accessing Fort Wayne’s Rivers

With the beautiful asset of Promenade Park opening in the city, you may want to view it from the water. Within the central city, there are two boat launches.

One is at Johnny Appleseed Park, the other is at what’s sometimes called a hidden park.

Guldlin Park is located at the corner of Michaels Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The site has plenty of parking for boat trailers. The Department of Natural resources installed the boat ramp.

Within the last month, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation department installed a floating dock at the launch. The dock floats to match the water level, making it accessible even if the river rises 15 feet.

“As long as you follow the DNR guidelines, have a life vest with you. If you have a boat that has a motor, it needs to be registered. But operating on the rivers is no different than operating on the lakes,” says Dan Wire with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

He does say there is a different culture, however.

“Over 80% of the traffic is human powered. That’s canoes, kayaks, and standup paddle boards. So what we have to do is convince the motor boaters to be respectful, and slow down when they’re passing other boaters. Slow down with someone fishing, slow down when there’s a boat tied up to a dock. It’s a little bit different culture than lake culture.”

The average depth of the rivers is 7 to 10 feet. Around these access points is about 8 miles of waterways you can explore.

For more information about our rivers, click here.