FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three days before Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, abortion-rights advocates are rallying Monday in downtown Fort Wayne.

The rally for reproductive rights, “Fort Wayne Marches Forward”, was organized with the support of several Indiana groups against the passing of Senate Bill 1. Organizers said in a release they are “lighting up the town green,” to represent the cause.

“Our rights to determine our own healthcare and work with a qualified medical professional to make decisions are being removed next Thursday with the enacting of SB1 into active law,” said organizer Leslie Patterson in the release. “We know this isn’t the end goal for Indiana Republican legislators, they have told us they are just getting started. So we continue to show up too.”

Starting at the Allen County Courthouse, the group is marching from there to the MLK Memorial Bridge.

The march is said to include advocates from northeast Indiana’s chapter of National Organization for Women, Women United For Progress Allen County, Planned Parenthood, and ACLU of Indiana.

The rally starts at 6 p.m. at the courthouse, with area programs providing information on voter registration and other community resources. The march begins around 7 p.m., according to the Facebook event.