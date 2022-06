FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People calling – loudly – for abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade gathered again at the Allen County courthouse Monday afternoon.

About 50 people appeared along Clinton Street and Main Street around 2 p.m. Many held signs, some that read “My body my choice.” Music was playing.

Monday’s rally came after a large rally Saturday in the same location.