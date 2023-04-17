ABOITE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) — The Aboite Township Parks Department is hosting a public forum on Tuesday, April 18 to get input on a new five-year master plan.

A large focus of the new plan is to address a lack of available space for little leagues and other youth sports.

The park board’s president Matthew Booker told WANE 15 on Monday that the population in Aboite Township has continued to grow over the years, but the available baseball and softball diamonds has decreased at the same time.

He pointed to groups like Don Ayers Little League, which has more than 600 hundred kids involved. Aboite Softball also has hundreds of particpiants.

Those organizations have struggled at times in figuring out when and where they’re going to play.

“If you look at the ‘All In Allen’ plan, Aboite is one of the most underserved areas in Fort Wayne when we talk about parks and green space,” Booker said.

Non-profit little leagues don’t have the financial ability to generate funds to acquire their own land, he said.

Now, public officials are looking to make the necessary facilities and parks available in their area.

Booker is hoping that they’ll see a large turnout at Tuesday’s meeting to help figure out how to move forward.

“I would encourage anyone who has kids participating in youth sports, people who use the pickleball fields, people who use the trails in Aboite, to come out and voice their opinions,” he added.

Booker said they’re in the initial stages of planning. After Tuesday’s meeting, officials will work on more concepts and get the public’s input on those as well.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Aboite Center Room, which is located at 11321 Aboite Center Road.