FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Aboite Christian School plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday, Feb. 19, for a new school building being built in Fort Wayne.

The new 8,000-square-foot facility is located at 6222 Bass Road on Fort Wayne’s west side.

The ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m., and an open house that is open to the public will take place after the ceremony.

“Overall, a new school building can play a vital role in the growth and development of a community, improving the lives of its residents and creating a brighter future for its students,” said Aboite Christian School Principal Gladys James.

A release from the school said the new building features an upgraded security system and a gymnasium.