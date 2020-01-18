Aboite Branch of ACPL hosts winter book sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dozens of Fort Wayne residents will have new books to read this winter thanks to a book sale by the Allen County Public Library.

On Saturday, the Aboite Branch of ACPL, located at 5630 Coventry Lane, hosted a Winter Book Sale.

Paperbacks sold for $0.50, hardbacks for $1 and media items for $2.

The Aboite Branch will hold another sale Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Georgetown Branch, located at 6600 E. State Blvd., will host a book sale Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Little Turtle Branch, located at 2201 Sherman Blvd., will host the book sale Friday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.