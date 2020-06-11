ABCinema in Decatur prepares to open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Part of the fourth phase in Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan includes the reopening of theaters. The opening date has been pushed up by two days, via Governor Holcomb’s executive order.

ABCinema in Decatur was ready to open on Sunday, but is happier to be open starting Friday because of the way movies cycle.

“Pre-COVID we just opened our second screen. We got about 3 weeks of shows out of it,” says Barb Affolder, co-owner of ABCinema.

That’s when the cinema screens went black. Affolder says she had prepared for opening in the third phase, but wasn’t fully anticipating the moving up of phase four.

“For us, there was a little bit of scrambling internally to get advertising put together, to get it out on our Facebook page, our website updated and all that information.”

With having two movies already in house to show, Affolder and her husband, Corey, worked to get ABCinema prepped. Snack are stocked, a plan is in place to keep guests distanced, and maintain a 50% capacity, per the executive order.

“At 50% capacity we can house 83 people in our big screen, our screen A, which is the new one we just opened. And 65 in the old screen, which is our original screen. So what we’ve done is we’ve kind of fluctuated the shows a little bit. We’ve added extra time between shows so we can do additional cleaning. And then we’ve done our best to make sure the shows aren’t starting and stopping at the same times, so we don’t have influx of people in the lobby trying to get in or get out.”

Affolder says each seat will be wiped down after each show, and touch points will be cleaned throughout the night.

As for future showings, Hollywood is making alternative plans. Some movies are being put out on streaming platforms, others are put on hold for release.

ABCinema will be featuring classing movies in its theaters, while awaiting those new releases.

