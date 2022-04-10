FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating why an abandoned house caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

FWFD units were dispatched to a 2-story home at 416 Third Street on reports of smoke showing from the vacant house, which is being remodeled and has three separate apartments. When crews arrived on scene around 1:41 p.m., smoke was visible from the attic space and some of the windows.

Firefighters went inside and found fire in the walls and attic space. Those areas were opened up and the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes. Moderate fire, water and smoke damage was reported.

Fire investigators found the smoke detector was not working, and said they are determining the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.