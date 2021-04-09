AARP Tax-Aide extends services through May 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In conjunction with the federal and state tax filing deadline extension, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is extending our individualized, free tax assistance through May 13.

AARP Tax-Aide said volunteers are trained and IRS-certified in the U.S. tax code to offer free tax help to help those needing assistance in preparing and filing their Federal and Indiana state tax returns.

“Taxpayers may miss out on credits, deductions, and stimulus payments they are due because they neglect to file their tax reports or are unable to pay for tax assistance,” AARP Tax-Aide said.

Residents of Allen County can visit any Allen County Library Branch to obtain an AARP Tax-Aide Prep Packet, the press release said. Appointments can be made at one of the two Allen County tax prep sites:

St. Joe Township Community Hall, 6033 Maplecrest Road, Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through May 12

Allen County Main Library, 900 Library Plaza, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. through May 13

AARP Tax-Aide said due to COVID-19 restrictions appointment are required and proper health protocols will be observed.

To learn more about AARP Tax-Aide, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277).