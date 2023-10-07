FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library Main Branch will be hosting author and Indiana University Bloomington Professor Angela Jackson-Brown in an all-day event discussing life as an author.

Jackson-Brown will keynote the event, discussing her work-life balance as an author and professor along with providing a workshop later in the day explaining her process of writing about families.

Local authors Helen Frost, Michael Lindvall, Kayleen Reusser, and Sharon Tubbs will also join in on the event through a panel that discusses the publishing world and how to stand out as a writer in today’s reading world.

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the keynote speaker starting at 11 a.m. and the workshop at 2:30 p.m.

Space is limited so registration is important for this free event!

For more information and to register head to Allen County Public Library’s website.