A woman faces life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Wayne Trace reference of a vehicle crash with injuries. A female told dispatch she had been hit by a vehicle.

After arriving, Officers on scene found a woman lying on the sidewalk. She was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, which downgraded to life-threatening by a physician after arriving.

Preceding information indicates this incident as the result of a domestic dispute. The driver of the vehicle was detained by officers on scene and is being interviewed by detectives. Any criminal charges will be determined after the interview. The identity of the victim or driver have not been released.

The incident is still under investigation.