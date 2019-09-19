A US 30 bypass? Warsaw considers options

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Officials in Warsaw are working on ways to make U.S. 30 safer.

Hundreds of people attended a meeting in the city last night to voice their concerns.

There are three options on the table: build a bypass either north or south of Warsaw, or leave the route as is but get rid of traffic lights by adding overpasses or underpasses.

City officials said it’s important to give feedback to the Indiana Department of Transportation, to make sure the agency has the right plan in place.

Any work would likely be at least 10 years away.