FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Vandeveer Family & Survivors provided free Whip & Chill Sno-Cones to all local first responders serving in Fort Wayne and Allen County on Friday.

The Sno-Cones were given to first responders at the east end of the Lawton Park State parking lot located between Spy Run and Clinton.

Members of police, fire, and EMTs could drive through to pick up their treat and continue their work or stop and hang out.

The event was inspired to give thanks and show love and support for the dedication and service local first responders have provided to the area over the years.