A sweet tooth’s dream; Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream coming to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Michigan based maker of chocolates, fudge and ice cream with locations in multiple states will soon have a franchise in Fort Wayne.

Owners Paul and Renee Marinko expect to open a Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream in June of this year. It will be located at 626 S. Harrison in the soon to be completed The Bradley boutique hotel.

The Marinko’s are excited to have their store be a part of the ongoing revitalization of the downtown area.

Kilwins will feature an open kitchen where customers can view products being freshly made. The Marinkos invite residents and tourists to visit the store when they open in June to try some of their favorite treats, like made-in-storeChocolate Fudge, Sea-Salt Caramels, Grand Peppermint Squares, “The Perfect” Caramel Apples, Toasted Coconut Ice Cream in a freshly made Waffle Cone, or dozens

of other choices.

“We can’t wait to share the magical taste and vacation experience of Kilwins with our friends and neighbors,” said Paul Marinko, “so that they can begin making memories at their Fort Wayne Kilwins!”

Kilwins is committed to responsible corporate citizenship and the Marinkos are members of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. They also are involved with community events and organizations such as the Community Harvest Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, and Kids Against Hunger.