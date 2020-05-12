A summer without swimming? Area pools weigh options amid COVID-19

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With summer just around the corner many are looking forward to a day at the pool. But there’s lots of uncertainty due to restrictions put in place by the governor to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Water parks and amusement parks can open at 50% capacity starting June 14. However, some facilities are choosing to close their doors for more reasons than just COVID-19.

The Bluffton Parks Department announced that the Wells Community Swimming Pool will not open this year. While the virus played a big part in the decision, funding played a bigger role. The delay in property taxes collections put in place because of the pandemic has also meant a delay in the funding the city would receive to operate the pool.

“Its a very serious thing that we talked about because a lot of kids have great times at their pools,” Bluffton Mayor John Whicker said. “I think unfortunately we are going to see more of that and we just happen to be at the front of the line.”

Guidelines are also making it harder for pools to open for the summer. A pool can not have more than 50% of its regular occupancy. Whicker says this is hard because if kids were to ride their bikes to the pool they may not be allowed in because the pool might already be at its reduced occupancy limit.

Another factor was that pools would have to hire more staff to follow the ever changing guidelines. Recommendations suggest that once a swimmers get out of the pool they should have a mask on and the amount of time a person can stay in the water would also be restricted. Both would have to be monitored by pool staff.

“It was a difficult decision,” Whicker said. “We want to keep people safe and that’s the big thing. Kids are going to be going back to school before we know it and we just want to keep them safe, that’s a big priority.”

The New Haven Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday night that Jury Pool would be closed for the 2020 season. The board decided to keep it closed for the season following concerns about being able to follow social distancing guidelines and restrictions on operations and attendance.

So what about other area pools? WANE 15 reached out to pools in our area to see what their plans were.

Pools including Pine Lake Water Park and the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center plan to reopen June 14 at 50 percent capacity. This also goes for Portland Water Park who plans to open sometime in the middle of June.

Pools inside of YMCA facilities in Allen, Whitley, and Wells Counties will open with restrictions on May 26.

The City of Fort Wayne has three pools located at Northside, McMillen, and Memorial parks. At this time the parks department says they are working on a “plan in accordance with CDC guidelines but details are not yet final.” This also goes for Decatur City Pool and the Hicksville Pool in Ohio.

*This list is subject to change.