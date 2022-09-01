FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Amazing Fall Fun corn maze in Dekalb County opens for the season Saturday, and WANE 15 got an exclusive look.

Every year, attraction officials cut a new design into the corn field. This year, the design features four dinosaurs on display as a part of the Jurassic Park theme. It also features a bridge and tube slide right in the middle of the maze. Larry Smith, Founder of Amazing Fall Fun says if you’re brave enough to take it on, they’ve got things in place to help you through.

“We have games that you can play through the maze that’ll actually help you take the right turns,” Smith says, “You answer the question right, you go the right way. You don’t answer the question right you end up going the wrong way. So it’s a lot of fun.”

There will also be a sunflower field, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and activities. They also make fresh donuts everyday, cider and lemonade slushies.

Amazing Fall Fun opens up Saturday and runs every weekend through October 30th located at 3150 C.R. 43 outside Waterloo, Indiana.

WANE 15’s Jada Burtin went through the maze and brought a camera along. Check out the video here.