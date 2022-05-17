FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A candidate for superintendent for Northwest Allen County Schools has been identified, and he’s familiar with the district.

Wayne Barker

Wayne Barker, a former Carroll High School teacher and a recently named Superintendent of the Year, has emerged as the front-runner for superintendent for NACS. Board President Ron Felger will introduce a motion to hire Barker as superintendent.

“Mr. Barker’s experience and history of successful leadership at the building and district level give me confidence in his ability to guide us forward,” said Felger. “His name will be familiar to our community because he began his distinguished career at Carroll.”

Barker had served as the superintendent of the School City of Mishawaka. He announced his resignation Tuesday.

Last week, Barker was named Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents’ District II Superintendent of the Year for 2023.

Before serving in Mishawaka, Barker was the superintendent at Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District. Barker began his career in education as a business teacher at Carroll High School.

The NACS board will consider a motion seeking to offer Barker a superintendent contract “as soon as

possible,” the district said. A proposed contract should be published Wednesday, and a public meeting will be held May 31. The board is expected to vote on the contract June 7.

Felger said he expects “overwhelming support” for Barker from the board.

If approved, Barker’s tenure would begin July 1.

If hired, Barker would replace Dr. Steve Yager, who is serving as temporary superintendent after the spring retirement of Dr. Chris Himsel, who served NACS as superintendent since 2010.