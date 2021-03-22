A new, foldable couch made just for kids: ‘The Flip’

"Made to be jumped on, pulled over, flipped inside out and carried everywhere; The Flip stands up to even the rowdiest customers."

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hentz Manufacturing, the company behind the machine-washable Cinda b bags, has launched of The Flip, a foam couch for kids.

Selling at $259 per set, The Flip includes four individual foam pieces, each with a machine-washable cover in a micro-suede material. The company said all the pieces are stamped with the Children’s Product Certificate via CSPC.

“Made to be jumped on, pulled over, flipped inside out and carried everywhere; The Flip stands up to even the rowdiest customers,” the company said.

Bob Hinty, owner of Hentz Manufacturing and founder of The Flip, jumped at the opportunity to improve upon an already in-demand product by sourcing better materials, altering a few design features and finding a way to fulfill orders fast.

“When we started testing The Flip with customers, I realized that we really had something

special here,” Hinty said. “We sent one set to a friend of mine who has two kids and the very next day I got atext that said, ‘My kids have been up since 6 a.m. playing on this thing and I don’t see them stopping anytime soon. Go for it.’”

A full Flip set includes:

Two base pieces that can bend and fold into forts, chairs or launch pads

Two triangular pieces with a unique, squared off top that’s perfect for: balance beam practice, a tea party table, action figure stand-offs or a step stool for little feet

“The unique triangular pieces set The Flip apart from its competitors, but the quality of the materials and the company’s promise of “no backorders” outpaces every other product in the market,” Hentz Manufacturing said.

The Flip is now available for purchase at www.theflipkidscouch.com, selling for $259 per set with free shipping and a special discount for the first 25 orders.

Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram @theflipkidscouch for news and updates.