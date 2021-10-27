A ‘Merry not Scary’ Halloween celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tag Art Family Farm is welcoming all to come out to their second Fun Farm Halloween event.

The one day event requires pre-purchased tickets for the one night event. Guests can enjoy 12 different trick-or-treat stations, an immersive experience in the Fun Farm Village, special character meet and greet opportunities, a light show and more.

The event is more “merry not scary,” Director Troy Ganser says. The Fun Farm Halloween event is going to be on October 31 at Tag Art Family Farm from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. It costs $9 to attend. You can find a link to purchase tickets here.