A look behind Tower Life Center light display

ZANESVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanksgiving night kicks off opening night for the “Living Lights” show in Zanesville.

But what does it take to but up the display?

Bob Vandenboom has been designing and constructing the Tower Life Center Church light display for more than 14 years. The lighting display is synchronized with music and you can watch it from your car.

Vandenboom said the inspiration came from a Miller Light commercial and over the years the display continues to grow. Every year Vandenboom and a team of volunteers spend days putting up more thousands of lights and synchronizing the display with music.

“Some say I’m Zanesville’s Clark Griswold others call me sparky but I just go by Bob,” Bob Vandenboom said. “Zanesville really enjoys it and embraces it. We always get an honorable mention in the local Christmas lighting contest. But I don’t know if it’s a sense of pride or that it’s kind of fun to have little Zanesville here and have people talk about it.”

There is no entry fee, just pull into the parking lot of the Tower Life Center off North Wayne Street. Shows go until 10 p.m. every night through New Year’s Eve.