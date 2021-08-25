A look back at when Charlie Watts and the Rolling Stones visited WANE 15 and performed in Fort Wayne

Photo shows Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their appearance on the Ann Colone show in November 1964 which aired on WANE 15.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Charlie Watts, who joined the Rolling Stones as the band’s drummer in 1963, passed away Tuesday at the age of 80.

Early in their career, the Rolling Stones tour brought them to Fort Wayne for an appearance on the Ann Colone show which aired on WANE 15, and a performance on November 12, 1964 at the Memorial Coliseum. It was the only time the group, often referred to as the “World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band” played in Fort Wayne.

In November 2014, on the 50th anniversary of their visit to Fort Wayne, Heather Herron, WANE 15’s evening anchor at the time, sat down with the photographer who snapped photos of their visit. Here is that story from 2014.